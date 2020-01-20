Handing over the helm at City of Guelph Fire Services

Guelph, Ont., January 20, 2020 — The City of Guelph announces that Fire Chief John Osborne is retiring on February 29, after 30 years with the City.

Chief Osborne first joined the department as a dispatch firefighter, and after becoming deputy fire chief in 2009, he moved into the role of chief in 2016. Among his many accomplishments, he was instrumental in implementing the strategic development of the hazardous materials and special operations team.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank John for his service to the City and the community, and wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Colleen Clack, Deputy CAO Public Services.

Stepping into the chief’s position will be David Elloway, the current deputy chief of Administration and Emergency Preparedness and the City’s emergency management coordinator.

“Dave’s experience and leadership within the City’s fire department makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team into the future,” added Clack.

Deputy Elloway was responsible for the department receiving a second accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International ( CFAI ). Deputy Elloway began his career with the City of Guelph as a police constable in 1988 working in diverse areas within the service, before joining Guelph Fire in November 2015. Deputy Elloway has a master’s degree from Royal Roads University in Disaster and Emergency Management.

The new fire chief will take the helm as of March 1.

