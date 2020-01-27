Guelph youth invited to apply for chance to shine in the spotlight

Guelph, ON January 27, 2020 – River Run Centre and the Guelph Youth Council have teamed up again with the support of TD Bank Group to offer MusicWorks|StageWorks, a unique hands-on performing arts mentorship program focused on the art of putting on a professional-style show.

All youth ages 13 to 18 interested in gaining new skills and taking part in a public performance are invited to apply. The mentorship program offers aspiring performers real life experience in performance development, production and stage presence, and is inclusive of all performing arts, including music, theatre, spoken word, dance, short film and comedy.

Under the guidance of River Run Centre’s technical, programming and marketing staff and with support from Guelph Youth Council members, participants learn about the various aspects of building a successful show.

River Run Centre is pleased to announce that Nathan Coles will join their team again this year as a mentor during dress rehearsals to enlighten and inspire students’ creative flare on stage. As a Guelph musician and multi-instrumentalist with extensive experience in musical composition, Coles will help performers with stage presence and performance tips.

Applications are being accepted online at riverrun.ca/MWSWapply until Monday February 24, 2020. Anyone with questions about the program or application process should contact nicole.neufeld@riverrun.ca

“MusicWorks|StageWorks is an incredibly important program to run in this community,” according to one past participant. “When I helped out, I learned so much about how to organize a professional style show and met some amazing youth in the process… The power of youth is often underestimated, and think that this event demonstrates perfectly how important it is that we provide a platform for youth to shine.”

Rehearsals are scheduled in April for three weeks, and the program will culminate in public performances on May 5 and 6 to celebrate National Youth Week.

MusicWorks|StageWorks is presented by River Run Centre in partnership with the Guelph Youth Council and sponsored by TD Bank Group. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges our 2019-2020 Season Sponsor, Richardson GMP.

FOR INFORMATION

Nicole Neufeld | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

City of Guelph

nicole.neufeld@riverrun.ca

519-837-5662 extension 2589