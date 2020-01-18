Guelph residential plow out starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, January 18

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., January 18 – A residential plow out is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., Saturday, January 18, and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

Roads will be plowed within 24 hours

A plow out is typically completed 24 hours after a storm has stopped. During that time, we start plowing main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets are plowed last. Please give us until 24 hours after a storm before submitting a service request.

Sidewalks will be plowed within three days

Guelph’s 700 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work to get them cleared.

Use the Plow Tracker map to track where plows are and sign up for email alerts on plow outs, all from guelph.ca/snow.

How you can help:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows and emergency vehicles

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

Resources

Plow Tracker and email updates subscription

Winter driving tips

Winter parking restrictions

Snow Angels

For more information

Terry Dooling, Manager of Public Works

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3346

terry.dooling@guelph.ca