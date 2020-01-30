Free Family Day fun

We’re offering free activities to celebrate Family Day on Monday, February 17!

Here’s what is happening!

Victoria Road Recreation Centre

STEM activity, Cedar Room

Experiment with a Mason jar science project.

10–11 a.m.

Public skate, Ice pad

Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.

10–noon

Parent and tot play, Oak Room

Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Family fitness (45 minute sessions), Maple Room

10 a.m. dance

11 a.m. kickboxing

1 p.m. Zumba

2 p.m. yoga

Lap and leisure swim, Pool

Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults.

10:30 a.m.–noon

Chair yoga, Cedar Room

Open to everyone, especially persons who may have limited mobility and/or not able to get up and down on a yoga mat.

1–3 p.m.

Pottery – handbuilding, Oak Room

Children and parents can create clay and take their creation home.

1–3 p.m.

Public swim, Pool

All pools open.

1–3 p.m.

West End Community Centre

Parent and tot play, Gym

Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.

10–11 a.m.

Public skate, Ice pad 1

Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.

10 a.m.–noon

Family fun skate, Ice pad 2

Bring the entire family out for a morning skate to focus on your skating and hockey skills while spending time together. Skating aids permitted for this skate.

10 a.m.–noon

Community art project, Main foyer

Unleash your creativity on a community art project for people of all ages.

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Lap and leisure swim, Pool

Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults.

10:30 a.m.–noon

Family circus arts, Gym

Parents and children will unlock the magic behind circus arts, including juggling, theatrical clown and more! Sessions start at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.