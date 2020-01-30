Free Family Day fun

We’re offering free activities to celebrate Family Day on Monday, February 17!
Here’s what is happening!
Victoria Road Recreation Centre
STEM activity, Cedar Room
Experiment with a Mason jar science project.
10–11 a.m.
Public skate, Ice pad
Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.
10–noon
Parent and tot play, Oak Room
Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Family fitness (45 minute sessions), Maple Room
10 a.m. dance
11 a.m. kickboxing
1 p.m. Zumba
2 p.m. yoga
Lap and leisure swim, Pool
Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults.
10:30 a.m.–noon
Chair yoga, Cedar Room
Open to everyone, especially persons who may have limited mobility and/or not able to get up and down on a yoga mat.
1–3 p.m.
Pottery – handbuilding, Oak Room
Children and parents can create clay and take their creation home.
1–3 p.m.
Public swim, Pool
All pools open.
1–3 p.m.
West End Community Centre
Parent and tot play, Gym
Staff-led games and songs. Toys and books available for open play.
10–11 a.m.
Public skate, Ice pad 1
Everyone is welcome! This skate is a great way to socialize with family and friends.
10 a.m.–noon
Family fun skate, Ice pad 2
Bring the entire family out for a morning skate to focus on your skating and hockey skills while spending time together. Skating aids permitted for this skate.
10 a.m.–noon
Community art project, Main foyer
Unleash your creativity on a community art project for people of all ages.
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Lap and leisure swim, Pool
Leisure swim for families and fitness swim for adults.
10:30 a.m.–noon
Family circus arts, Gym
Parents and children will unlock the magic behind circus arts, including juggling, theatrical clown and more! Sessions start at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.