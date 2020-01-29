Four new community gardens proposed for 2020

Have your say by February 14, 2020

Have your say on four proposed community gardens

Four new community gardens are proposed for St. George’s Park, Mollison Park, Burns Drive Park and Stephanie Drive Park.

We want to hear what you think about the garden proposals by participating in an online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by February 14, 2020.

We want to know:

How you feel about the proposed community gardens?

What you think of the proposed locations?

What feedback you have about the proposed community gardens?

How do you feel about participating in the gardens if they are approved?

Next steps

We will use your feedback to help determine if the proposed garden will benefit each of the four park’s users. Once we’ve made a decision, we will follow up with you to let you know our final results.

About Guelph’s Community Gardens

The community garden program encourages volunteers to use City parks as locations for fruit, vegetable and pollinator gardens that benefit the community. Having fruits and vegetables grown just around the corner in your park brings a whole new meaning to local food. Pollinator gardens provide a food source for a variety of wildlife including insects and some bird species. Visit guelph.ca/communitygardens to learn more.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Supervisor, Trails and Natural Area Stewardship

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

dave.beaton@guelph.ca