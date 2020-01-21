Family fun at the symphony with The Barber of Seville

Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra present kid-friendly performances at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON January 21, 2020 – Experience a classical music adventure designed especially for kids when members of the Guelph Symphony Orchestra perform The Barber of Seville at River Run Centre on Saturday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The fun-filled performances are presented in Co-operators Hall as part of the Wooly Kinderconcerts series.

Wooly Kinderconcerts bring the symphony to life for kids through fun, interactive performances. Members of the Guelph Symphony Orchestra share stories and works by great composers, introducing children aged five and under to a rich variety of sounds and instruments. Kinderconcerts are hands-on experiences with audience participation highly encouraged!

Featuring a musical score by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, The Barber of Seville follows the story of Count Almaviva, who falls in love with the young Rosina, a prisoner at the hands of her greedy guardian Bartolo. Count Almaviva enlists the help of a jack-of-all-trades barber, Figaro, to help him free Rosina, leading to a hilarious adventure.

The Barber of Seville features performances on flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and piano. Narration is provided by Joe Ringhofer. Attendees are invited to try out musical instruments and dabble in some craft activities, while caregivers enjoy a free coffee in Canada Company Hall as part of River Run Centre’s VIP Experience.

Tickets to see The Barber of Seville cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and those under 30, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/the-barber-of-seville.

The Barber of Seville is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Wooly Kinderconcerts series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

FOR INFORMATION

Angela McEwen | Marketing and Development Coordinator

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2493

angela.mcewen@riverrun.ca