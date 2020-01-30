Construction notice: Quebec Street – Partial sidewalk closure starts February 3

Between Norfolk Street and Baker Street

About the project

Demikon Construction Ltd. will be working on behalf of the property owner at 1 Quebec Street to construct a building addition.

Work begins February 3

Work is expected to begin on Monday, February 3 and will take approximately 4 months to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on the south side of Quebec Street between Norfolk and Baker Street will be closed during the construction work for the safety of the public. Pedestrians can detour the area by crossing to the other side of Quebec Street at Norfolk Street or Baker Street. The contractor will install signage to direct pedestrians at the nearest crosswalks.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information