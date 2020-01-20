Construction notice: Delhi Street – Partial sidewalk closure starts January 22

At 151-155 Delhi Street

About the project

T. Musselman Excavating will be working on behalf of Schlegel Health Care Inc. to demolish 3 existing houses on Delhi Street as part of redevelopment on the property.

Work begins January 22

Work is expected to begin on Wednesday, January 22 and will take approximately 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk immediately in front of this worksite (refer to map below) will be closed during the demolition for the safety of the public. Signs will direct pedestrians to the sidewalk on the other side of the street at the nearest crosswalks.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

On-street parking spots along this section of sidewalk will remain open.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this demolition work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

paulo.deoliveira@guelph.ca