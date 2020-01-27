City crews responding to a water main break on Woodlawn Road East

Update, January 27: Crews have finished repairing the water main break and water pressure in the surrounding area has been restored. Lane restrictions are still in effect until the road is repaired, which is expected to be completed by end of day tomorrow.

Woodlawn Road East lane reductions in effect

Guelph, Ont., January 27, 2020—A water main break occurred on Woodlawn Road East, approaching Victoria Road North, early this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Woodlawn Road East has been reduced to a single lane westbound. Woodlawn Road East eastbound has been closed and will be detoured at Country Club Drive. Please be cautious when approaching the area. Repairs are expected to be completed by this evening.

Minor changes in water pressure may be experienced in some areas of the city, including those who live between Golfview Road and Inverness Drive.

Some noise and light due to construction may be experienced by those living or working in the area where the break has occurred.

Guelph Transit routes

To view impacts to Guelph Transit routes please visit Guelph Transit’s Twitter or Facebook page for live updates or Guelph.ca/bus.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook and Twitter should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

Media Contact

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Environmental Services, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

tim.spence@guelph.ca