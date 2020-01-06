Bridging the GAAP: Official launch of Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program January 7

Guelph, Ont., January 6, 2020 – The media are invited to attend the official launch of the Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program (GAAP).

The GAAP is a pilot program, which connects new graduates from the arts and humanities disciplines at the University of Guelph with local employment opportunities. The objective is to retain skilled talent within our community and help new graduates launch their career in Guelph. Employers who commit to a 12-month contract with a program participant are reimbursed for four months of salary to a maximum of $4,000 per month. Guelph’s pilot program is looking to fill 10 positions in 2020.

Bridging the GAAP: Official launch of Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program

