Bridging the GAAP: Official launch of Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program January 7

Guelph, Ont., January 6, 2020 – The media are invited to attend the official launch of the Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program (GAAP).
The GAAP is a pilot program, which connects new graduates from the arts and humanities disciplines at the University of Guelph with local employment opportunities. The objective is to retain skilled talent within our community and help new graduates launch their career in Guelph. Employers who commit to a 12-month contract with a program participant are reimbursed for four months of salary to a maximum of $4,000 per month. Guelph’s pilot program is looking to fill 10 positions in 2020.
What
Bridging the GAAP: Official launch of Guelph Arts Apprenticeship Program
- Photo and interview opportunities
Who
- Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph
- Franco Vaccarino, President, University of Guelph
- Scott Stewart, CAO, City of Guelph
- Kealy Dedman, Deputy CAO, Infrastructure Development and Enterprise, City of Guelph
- Samantha Brennan, Dean, College of Arts, University of Guelph
- Alan Rottenberg, Rottenberg Family Foundation
- Various Guelph employers
- University of Guelph students
When
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
3:30-5 p.m.
Where
Cutten Fields | Cutten Hall
190 College Avenue East, Guelph N1H 6L3
Media Contact
Christine Chapman, Economic Development Officer
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2823
christine.chapman@guelph.ca