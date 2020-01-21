Ash tree and buckthorn removals in Westwood sugartree woodlot start February 10

We’re removing ash, hazard trees and buckthorn from the Westwood sugartree woodlot in February.

Crews will treat the invasive buckthorn from the natural area starting the week of February 10, to prepare the area for tree removals.

Approximately 100 trees, in addition to buckthorn, will be removed between February 17-21, weather permitting. Trees scheduled for removal will be marked with an orange “x”. This work is a part of a larger strategy to manage ash trees affected by the emerald ash borer.

Sidewalks on Imperial Road at Bond Court will have intermittent closures

Sidewalks at the intersection of Imperial Road North at Bond Court will be closed intermittently between February 17-21. Trail closures through the woodlot should be expected. We ask that residents stay out of the area during that time while crews complete their work.

We understand that removing ash trees will change the look of the natural area at the woodlot. You can expect to see wood chips, logs and branches left in the natural area to prevent damage to the forest soils and other trees. The practice also provides nutrients to the soil as the wood material breaks down over time.

About the Emerald Ash Borer in Guelph

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by feeding under their bark. We have been monitoring its presence since 2002. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees.

