70 Fountain Street East

File number OZS19-015

The subject site is approximately 0.2 hectares in size and is located on the east side of Wyndham Street South, between Farquhar Street and Fountain Street.

Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments are proposed to permit the development of a 25 storey mixed use building, proposed to contain retail commercial and office uses together with 180 apartment units on the upper floors.

