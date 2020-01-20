70 Fountain Street East

File number OZS19-015
The subject site is approximately 0.2 hectares in size and is located on the east side of Wyndham Street South, between Farquhar Street and Fountain Street.
Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments are proposed to permit the development of a 25 storey mixed use building, proposed to contain retail commercial and office uses together with 180 apartment units on the upper floors.
Associated reports and materials
- Building Elevations and Renderings
- Conceptual Site Plan Package
- Cultutal Heritage Resource Impact Assessment
- Functional Servicing Report
- Geotechnical Investigation Report
- Geotechnical Peer Review
- Height Survey Diagram
- Hydrogeological Assessment
- Noise and Vibration Study
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study
- Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment
- Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment (previous)
- Phase 2 Environmental Site Assessment
- Planning Justification Report
- Shadow Study
- Stage 1 Archaeological Asssessment
- Topographical Survey
- Traffic, TDM and Parking Study
- Urban Design Brief
