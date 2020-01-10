47-75 Willow Road

File Number OZS19-014
Proposal to permit the development of two, 6-storey mixed use buildings to contain ground floor commercial units and a total of 130 apartment units on the upper floors.
Associated reports and materials
- Planning Justification Report November 2019
- Urban Design Brief November 2019
- Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment August 2018
- Phase 11 Environmental Assessment September 2018
- Road Hydrogeological Study November 2019
- Geotechnical Investigation September 2019
- Noise Feasibility Study November 2019
- Design Report November 2019
- Site Plan November 2019
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study October 2019
- Existing Conditions Plan
- Functional Servicing Review November 2019
- SWP Policy Applicability Review November 2019
- Traffic Study November 2019