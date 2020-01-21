2020 Development Charge Rates (ICI)

Attention: Architects, engineers, industrial/commercial/institutional (ICI) contractors

Please be advised of upcoming changes to the Development Charge By-law, including the rates, which are coming into effective March 2, 2020.

The new rates will apply to all building permits issued after March 1, 2020. Therefore, respecting legislated building permit turnaround times of 20 business days, all ICI building permit applications are required to be submitted by no later than January 30, 2020 in order to be eligible to receive the current rates. However, please be aware that even if your permit application is submitted by January 30, if it is refused and unable to be issued until after March 1, 2020, the new development charge rates will apply and will need to be paid prior to issuance. It is therefore highly recommended that you apply well in advance of January 30 to give yourself time to resolve any reasons for refusal.

If you have existing building permit applications that are under review or have been refused, all items preventing those permits from being issued must be resolved by February 13, 2020 in order to be eligible to receive the current rates.

Please also be aware that the Building Code Act requires that construction commence within 6 months after permit issuance and that it continue uninterrupted.

For information on Development Charges please visit guelph.ca/dc.

Should you have any additional questions regarding the Development Charge By-law and/or rates, please contact the Finance department directly. They can be reached by email at finance@guelph.ca, or by telephone at 519-837-5610.

For more information

Building Services

519-837-5615

building@guelph.ca