Water main valve repairs on Edinburgh Road at Speedvale Avenue West on Tuesday, December 17

Lane reductions are in effect

December 16, 2019: The City will be fixing a water main valve on Tuesday, December 17 on Edinburgh Road North at Speedvale Avenue West.

Repairs will begin at 7 a.m. and are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on the same day.

Lane reductions

Edinburgh Road North and Speedvale Avenue East will be reduced to one lane and there will be no left turns heading north on Edinburgh Road North.

Please give yourself some extra time if you need to drive through this area.

Guelph Transit routes

Please visit guelph.ca/transit or check @GuelphTransit on Twitter or Facebook for any impacts to transit routes.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Environmental Services, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

tim.spence@guelph.ca