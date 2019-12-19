Re-envisioning a classic with Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™

New production by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen brings Lucy Maud Montgomery’s celebrated story to life at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON December 19, 2019 – Canada’s Ballet Jörgen brings a beloved Canadian story to life with Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ at River Run Centre on Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of River Run Centre’s Showcase Series.

A much-anticipated new presentation by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is the first production to re-envision Lucy Maud Montgomery’s celebrated novel as a full-length ballet. Choreographed by Bengt Jörgen and set to a newly created symphonic score, the ballet tells Anne’s story in a whole new way.

“Anne Shirley and the island setting in which her adventures unfold are icons of Canadian culture,” says The Guardian.

Published in 1908, Anne of Green Gables recounts the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan mistakenly sent to the home of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, an aging brother and sister who intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm, Green Gables, in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island.

Anne is highly imaginative, eager to please and, at times, quite dramatic. At first, stern and sharp Marilla says Anne must return to the orphanage. But after much observation – and considering Matthew’s growing affection for Anne – Marilla decides to let her stay. A child of imagination, Anne takes joy in life and adapts quickly, thriving in the close-knit farming village. Her unique disposition soon brightens Matthew and Marilla’s life at Green Gables.

Based on Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ features music composed by Norman Campbell and a ballet score arranged by Alexander Levkovich.

Tickets to see Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ cost $45 for adults, $43 for seniors, $29 for those under 30, and $25 for children 14 and under, including infants. Included with each ticket purchase is the VIP Experience event, A Conversation with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, taking place in Canada Company Hall at 1 p.m. on the day of the performance. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/anne-of-green-gables-the-ballet.

Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Showcase Series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™

Based on Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™

Music composed by Norman Campbell

Ballet Score Arranged by Alexander Lekovich

Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ and other indicia of Anne are trademarks and Canadian official marks of the Anne of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc., Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, used under licence by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen.

FOR INFORMATION

Nicole Neufeld | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

nicole.neufeld@riverrun.ca