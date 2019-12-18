New traffic signal on Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road

Guelph, ON, December 18, 2019—The City has installed a new traffic control signal on Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road.

With this installation, the City of Guelph now operates and maintains 200 traffic control signals citywide.

To learn more about how Guelph operates and coordinates traffic signals, visit guelph.ca/traffic.

