Minor changes to Guelph Transit routes 16 and 17

We’re expanding service along route 16 and making some minor schedule adjustments to routes 16 and 17, starting January 5, 2020.
- Route 16 Southgate: the bus will travel along Clair Road East of Hawkins Drive to Dallan Drive, and Dallan Drive from Clair Road East to Poppy Drive East, and Poppy Drive East of Hawkins Drive.
- Timing changes; Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., every 30 minutes.
- Route 17 Woodlawn Watson: timing changes; Monday to Sunday
Route schedules, maps and trip planning
Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps, and trip planning.
Printed route schedules and maps are available at City Hall, Guelph Civic Museum, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.
For more information
Andrea Mikkila
Acting supervisor, Planning and Scheduling
Guelph Transit
519-822-1260 extension 2523
andrea.mikkila@guelph.ca