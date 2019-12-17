Have your say: Guelph’s new sign bylaw

Take the sign bylaw survey

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2019-The City is reviewing Guelph’s sign bylaw which sets out rules for all exterior signs in Guelph including where signs can be placed throughout the city, what types of signs are allowed, and how big signs can be. The sign bylaw covers both permanent signs and temporary signs, including signs that are placed in or on windows.

City staff have gathered feedback on the current bylaw and are proposing recommendations for a new sign bylaw. Now we want to hear what you think.

Our goal is to develop a new sign bylaw that will:

Be user-friendly and easy to understand

Reduce the number of bylaw variances or exemptions for signs that are not permitted in the City’s existing bylaw but are common in the sign industry

Protect and promote resident safety by ensuring signs don’t create a hazard for motorists and pedestrians

Ensure the number and types of signs allowed in Guelph serve the needs of local businesses and the community without affecting the city’s livability and attractiveness

Be compatible with the City’s existing bylaws related to sensitive land uses, including residential areas and parks

Align with the City’s Official Plan Strategic Plan

Take the survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/sign-bylaw-review from December 17, 2019 until January 10, 2020 to share your feedback and help shape the new sign bylaw.

Resources

Rules for signs in Guelph

For more information

Bill Bond, Senior Bylaw Administrator

519-837-5615 extension 2382

bill.bond@guelph.ca