Speedvale Avenue eastbound lane closed at Dawson Road

Update, December 18, 2019: Repairs to the water main are complete. Lane reductions will remain in place until the restoration of the road is complete which will take place on December 19, 2019.

Guelph, Ont., December 18, 2019—City crews are responding to a water main break on Edinburgh Road North at Speedvale Avenue West. Repairs are expected to be completed by 6 p.m. today. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Traffic impacts

Speedvale Avenue eastbound lane is closed at Dawson Road. Speedvale Avenue westbound lane remains open, however, there are no left turns onto Edinburgh Road from Speedvale.

A single lane will remain open in each direction (north and southbound) on Edinburgh Road, with no left turns onto Speedvale from Edinburgh Road in either direction.

Please give yourself extra time if travelling through this area.

Guelph Transit routes

Please visit guelph.ca/transit or check @GuelphTransit on Twitter or Facebook for any impacts to transit routes.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Environmental Services, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

tim.spence@guelph.ca