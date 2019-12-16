Construction notice: Wideman Boulevard closed starting January 13

Victoria Road North to Webster Street

About the project

The City is working with James Thoume Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins January 13

Work is expected to start on or about January 13 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Wideman Boulevard closed

Wideman Boulevard will be closed to through traffic during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Wideman Boulevard, however, there will be no through access at 35 Wideman Boulevard.

Property access

All properties in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more infromation

Jason Robinson, C.Tech, rcji, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

jason.robinson@guelph.ca