The links below will redirect you to a specific report within the larger PDF agenda. When accessed from a mobile device, these links may not function properly and will link to page one of the agenda document. Agendas routinely exceed 100 mb in size. It’s recommended that mobile users access the agendas only when connected to a wifi network.

Committee of Adjustment – January 9, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Current Applications

Staff Announcements