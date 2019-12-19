Updated fees at the public waste drop-off start January 1

Starting January 1, 2020, most public waste drop-off fees are changing. Fee changes are driven by the increasing costs of waste disposal and recycling services.
|Item or service
|2020 fee
|Increase from 2019
|Fee changes for the public waste drop-off (110 Dunlop Drive)
|Mixed waste
|$86 per metric tonne with a minimum $10 fee
|$6
|Concrete, brick, rubble and toilets
|$71 per metric tonne
|$6
|Asphalt roof shingles
|$86 per metric tonne
|$6
|Asphalt shingles with mixed waste
|$140 per metric tonne
|New fee
|Clean wood
|$81 per metric tonne
|$6
|Clean fill
|$86 per metric tonne
|$6
|Drywall
|$83 per metric tonne
|$6
|Other fee and service charges
|Bulky item curbside pickup
|$35+HST for the first item and $27+HST for each additional item
|$0
|Extra-large blue or grey cart purchase
|$84
|$2
|Large blue or grey cart purchase
|$76
|$3
|Medium blue or grey cart purchase
|$60
|$1
Replacement of damaged carts (green, blue or grey) is free if a warranty was issued.
Household Hazardous Waste drop-off limits
There’s no cost to drop off residential household hazardous waste, but daily limits apply on some items:
- 10 fluorescent light tubes
- 80 litres or kg based on container size (maximum container size of 20 litres)
- four (4) propane tanks (maximum container size of 9 kg/20 pounds)
Cost-saving tips
- Don’t make a trip to the Public Drop-off with just one bag. Save money on gas and fees by waiting until you have a few bags or a full load before bringing your waste in.
- Recyclables are always free to drop-off. Be sure to separate them from other waste.
- If you regularly run out of room in your blue or grey carts, consider exchanging them for a larger one. The more waste you’re able to set out at the curb, the less you’ll have to pay to get rid of.
Resources
Learn more by visiting the guelph.ca/waste under the Waste Resource Innovation Centre tab.
For more information
Solid Waste Resources
519-767-0598 extension
waste@guelph.ca