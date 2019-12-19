Updated fees at the public waste drop-off start January 1

Starting January 1, 2020, most public waste drop-off fees are changing. Fee changes are driven by the increasing costs of waste disposal and recycling services.

Item or service 2020 fee Increase from 2019 Fee changes for the public waste drop-off (110 Dunlop Drive) Mixed waste $86 per metric tonne with a minimum $10 fee $6 Concrete, brick, rubble and toilets $71 per metric tonne $6 Asphalt roof shingles $86 per metric tonne $6 Asphalt shingles with mixed waste $140 per metric tonne New fee Clean wood $81 per metric tonne $6 Clean fill $86 per metric tonne $6 Drywall $83 per metric tonne $6 Other fee and service charges Bulky item curbside pickup $35+HST for the first item and $27+HST for each additional item $0 Extra-large blue or grey cart purchase $84 $2 Large blue or grey cart purchase $76 $3 Medium blue or grey cart purchase $60 $1

Replacement of damaged carts (green, blue or grey) is free if a warranty was issued.

Household Hazardous Waste drop-off limits

There’s no cost to drop off residential household hazardous waste, but daily limits apply on some items:

10 fluorescent light tubes

80 litres or kg based on container size (maximum container size of 20 litres)

four (4) propane tanks (maximum container size of 9 kg/20 pounds)

Cost-saving tips

Don’t make a trip to the Public Drop-off with just one bag. Save money on gas and fees by waiting until you have a few bags or a full load before bringing your waste in.

Recyclables are always free to drop-off. Be sure to separate them from other waste.

If you regularly run out of room in your blue or grey carts, consider exchanging them for a larger one. The more waste you’re able to set out at the curb, the less you’ll have to pay to get rid of.

Resources

Learn more by visiting the guelph.ca/waste under the Waste Resource Innovation Centre tab.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598 extension

waste@guelph.ca