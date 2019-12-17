Ash tree removal in Preservation Park starts January 13

We’re removing ash and hazard trees from Preservation Park starting January 13. This work is a part of a larger strategy to manage ash trees affected by the emerald ash borer.

Approximately 864 trees will be removed between January 13 and 24, weather permitting. Trees scheduled for removal will be marked with an orange “x”. Trail closures in the area should be expected. Please stay out of the area during this time while crews complete their work.

We understand that removing ash trees will change the look of the natural area at Preservation Park. You can expect to see wood chips, logs and branches left in the natural area to prevent damage to the forest soils and other trees. The practice also provides nutrients to the soil as the wood material breaks down over time.

About the Emerald Ash Borer in Guelph

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by feeding under their bark. We have been monitoring its presence since 2002. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees.

Gene Matthews, Manager

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3337

gene.matthews@guelph.ca