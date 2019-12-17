2020 Building Code changes

The 2012 Building Code was recently amended to include a number of changes to the Code, Supplementary Standards and Appendix A.
The most noteworthy amendment is O.Reg.88/19, which is intended to harmonize the Building Code with the 2015 national construction codes. The changes and implementation dates are listed below.
- January 1, 2020 – Technical changes throughout the Building Code.
- January 1, 2022 – Changes to stair, guard and handrail requirements.
The Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) has prepared a summary of the Building Code amendments that are coming into effect on January 1, 2020.
For a full list of Building Code requirements and amendments, please refer to the e-Laws website or contact Publications Ontario to purchase copies of the Building Code.
For more information
Building Services
519-837-5615
building@guelph.ca