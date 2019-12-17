2020 Building Code changes

Attention: Architects, contractors, designers, engineers and home builders

The 2012 Building Code was recently amended to include a number of changes to the Code, Supplementary Standards and Appendix A.

The most noteworthy amendment is O.Reg.88/19, which is intended to harmonize the Building Code with the 2015 national construction codes. The changes and implementation dates are listed below.

January 1, 2020 – Technical changes throughout the Building Code.

January 1, 2022 – Changes to stair, guard and handrail requirements.

The Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) has prepared a summary of the Building Code amendments that are coming into effect on January 1, 2020.

For a full list of Building Code requirements and amendments, please refer to the e-Laws website or contact Publications Ontario to purchase copies of the Building Code.

Building Services

519-837-5615

building@guelph.ca